Johnson Controls price target raised to $85 from $80 at Baird

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs raised the firm’s price target on Johnson Controls (JCI) to $85 from $80 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said FQ4 posted upside to Street estimates led by solid margin performance in Global Products, more than offsetting mixed performance in Building Solutions with revenue ahead and margins lighter.

