John Wiley & Sons Announces Leadership Change

November 20, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

An announcement from John Wiley Sons Cl A ( (WLY) ) is now available.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. announced the departure of Aref Matin, its Executive VP and CTO, with Andrew Weber stepping in to lead a combined technology and operations team. Weber, who joined Wiley in 2021, brings extensive experience from roles at Macmillan and Random House, and will focus on enhancing Wiley’s technology and customer-centric platforms. This strategic leadership change aims to drive the company’s modernization efforts.

See more data about WLY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

