John Paulson tells WSJ he’s not in running for Treasury secretary

November 12, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

John Paulson is dropping out of the running to become President-elect Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary, he said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal. “Although various media outlets have mentioned me as a candidate for Secretary of the Treasury, my complex financial obligations would prevent me from holding an official position in President Trump’s administration at this time,” Paulson said in the statement. “However, I intend to remain actively involved with the President’s economic team and helping in the implementation of President Trump’s outstanding policy proposals.”

