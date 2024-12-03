Joby Aviation receives FAA approval for Part 141 flight academy

Joby Aviation (JOBY) announced it has received a Part 141 certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration for its flight academy as well as FAA acceptance for its air operations voluntary Safety Management System as established under Part 5. The FAA Part 141 certificate enables the Joby Aviation Academy to deliver streamlined pilot training, enabling the company to efficiently and economically develop a pipeline of qualified pilots in advance of commercial air taxi operations.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JOBY:
- Joby Aviation CFO Matthew Field to Resign
- Oshkosh names Matthew Field as CFO, succeeding Michael Pack
- Joby Aviation falls -11.7%
- Unusually active option classes on open December 2nd
- Archer Aviation (NASDAQ:ACHR) Stock Soars to New 52-Week High
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.