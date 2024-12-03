Joby Aviation receives FAA approval for Part 141 flight academy

Joby Aviation (JOBY) announced it has received a Part 141 certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration for its flight academy as well as FAA acceptance for its air operations voluntary Safety Management System as established under Part 5. The FAA Part 141 certificate enables the Joby Aviation Academy to deliver streamlined pilot training, enabling the company to efficiently and economically develop a pipeline of qualified pilots in advance of commercial air taxi operations.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JOBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.