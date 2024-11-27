JNPR Launches World's First 800ZR Coherent Service: Stock to Gain?

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) recently announced a collaboration with Elisa Oyj to roll out the world’s first 800Gbps Ethernet services over 800ZR coherent transceivers, leveraging its cutting-edge solutions. This deployment by the leading Finnish telecom and digital service provider is a major step forward in enhancing its network infrastructure and setting the stage for more scalable and efficient mobile and optical fiber networks across the country.

What JNPR Brings to the Table?

At the heart of this deployment is Juniper’s Converged Optical Routing Architecture (CORA), a flexible, sustainable and automated solution that utilizes Internet Protocol over Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing technology. The technology integrates coherent pluggable optics, simplifying network operations by allowing a single coherent transceiver to plug directly into a router port.

In Elisa’s deployment, Juniper will be utilizing its 800ZR+ 0dBm coherent pluggable transceiver to convert IP traffic into Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM)-ready wavelengths for optimized transport over DWDM networks or open line systems. This integration eliminates the need for multiple network elements, reduces complexity and, energy consumption in network architecture, simplifies operations and maximizes routing platform capacity.



The CORA solution facilitates seamless upgrades to higher bandwidths, accommodating increasing data traffic without major infrastructure overhauls. By eliminating the need for separate IP routers and optical transport systems, the solution reduces equipment-related costs and space requirements.



Additionally, Elisa will benefit from Juniper’s state-of-the-art PTX10002-36QDD Packet Transport Router, which is the world’s first 800G production router. Designed to handle the growing data demands of modern networks, the router offers cloud-optimized performance, combining high-density port configurations (supporting 100GbE, 400GbE, and 800GbE) with the power of Juniper’s Express 5 ASIC. This makes it ideally suited to support the expanding needs of AI and machine learning workloads while providing unmatched operational simplicity, energy efficiency, and scalability.

Increasing Client Base to Drive Performance for JNPR

With a strong presence in more than 100 countries, the leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices is expected to benefit from the increasing customer base, leading to higher revenues in the upcoming quarters. Improving financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

JNPR’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Juniper have gained 32% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 40.4%.



JNPR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



