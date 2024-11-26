News & Insights

Stocks

J.M. Smucker reports Q2 adjusted EPS $2.76, consensus $2.51

November 26, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Reports Q2 revenue $2.3B, consensus $2.26B. “Our strong Q2 performance demonstrates the strength of our categories and continued execution toward our key growth platforms,” said CEO Mark Smucker. “…Looking ahead, we are focused on delivering our strategic priorities, including the integration of Hostess Brands, and are taking decisive actions to grow the Hostess brand. This includes the recently announced divestiture of the Voortman business, which highlights our strategy of prioritizing resources to our largest growth opportunities. We remain confident in the Hostess brand and its contribution to our long-term growth objectives.”

