J.M. Smucker price target raised to $126 from $121 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar raised the firm’s price target on J.M. Smucker (SJM) to $126 from $121 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q2 sales “beat and raise” along with solid underlying volume trends could make peers “green with envy” as Smucker “defies the gravity’ of industry volume malaise, which could make the stock a bit more ‘popular’ among investors,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

