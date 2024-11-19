News & Insights

JLL, Slate Asset Management announces technology joint venture

November 19, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

JLL (JLL) and Slate Asset Management announced a joint venture to commercialize Slate’s technology platform for commercial real estate professionals. The result is JLL Asset Beacon, a software-as-a-service technology platform that integrates data across asset management functions to create a real-time, end-to-end view of performance-whether it’s a single asset, fund, or the entire portfolio. JLL Asset Beacon provides CRE professionals with accurate, integrated data to make informed decisions faster, optimize portfolio performance, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for value creation. This private and secure hub captures all financial, operational, and leasing data and documents to provide a single source of truth with robust and customizable data visualization and reporting capabilities. JLL’s generative AI capabilities, powered by the recently launched JLL Falcon platform, such as lease abstraction, entity resolution, and natural language query functionality will be integrated into JLL Asset Beacon, allowing users to unlock the potential of AI to organize and derive insights from their proprietary data. JLL’s Amir Leitersdorf and Iri Amirav will serve as co-CEOs of the joint venture.

