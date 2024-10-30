News & Insights

JLL Income Property Trust Sells Bay Area Assets

October 30, 2024 — 12:28 pm EDT

Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust Inc Class I-A ( (ZIPIAX) ) just unveiled an update.

JLL Income Property Trust has sold the Pinole Point Distribution Center, a three-property industrial park in Richmond, California, as part of its strategy to recycle capital through market cycles. This sale generated a substantial gain, reflecting strong investor demand for industrial properties in the Bay Area. The transaction frees up over $125 million for reinvestment in higher occupancy, longer leased properties, aligning with JLL’s long-term investment strategy. The trust continues to hold a significant portion of its portfolio in industrial properties, underscoring its commitment to core real estate investments.

