JLL Income Property Trust Sells Bay Area Assets

JLL Income Property Trust has sold the Pinole Point Distribution Center, a three-property industrial park in Richmond, California, as part of its strategy to recycle capital through market cycles. This sale generated a substantial gain, reflecting strong investor demand for industrial properties in the Bay Area. The transaction frees up over $125 million for reinvestment in higher occupancy, longer leased properties, aligning with JLL’s long-term investment strategy. The trust continues to hold a significant portion of its portfolio in industrial properties, underscoring its commitment to core real estate investments.

