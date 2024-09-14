J&J: RYBREVANT + Chemotherapy Shows Strong Benefits And Improved Survival In Phase 3 NSCLC Trial

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that updated results from the Phase 3 MARIPOSA-2 study showed that combining RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) with chemotherapy provided consistent benefits across post-progression outcomes for adult patients with previously treated non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC who have epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR exon 19 deletions (ex19del) or L858R substitution mutations. The data also suggest a favorable trend toward improved overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone.

At the second interim analysis, with a median follow-up of 18.1 months, 50 percent of patients treated with RYBREVANT plus chemotherapy were still alive at the 18-month landmark, compared to 40 percent of those receiving chemotherapy alone. RYBREVANT plus chemotherapy showed a significant improvement in treatment discontinuation rates, with nearly five times as many patients remaining on therapy at 18 months (22 percent) compared to chemotherapy (4 percent). Additionally, patients treated with RYBREVANT plus chemotherapy experienced a 27 percent reduction in the risk of symptomatic progression.

The time to subsequent therapy was significantly prolonged with the RYBREVANT combination compared to chemotherapy, which also reduced the risk of second disease progression or death by 36 percent.

In the MARIPOSA-2 study, the safety profile of RYBREVANT in combination with chemotherapy was consistent with the established profiles of the individual treatments. Permanent discontinuation of RYBREVANT due to adverse reactions occurred in 11 percent of patients.

RYBREVANT plus chemotherapy received approval by the European Commision in August 2024 as a treatment for patients with previously treated NSCLC with common EGFR mutations based on the superior efficacy and safety profile demonstrated in this study.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.