J&J (JNJ) to Boost MedTech Business With V-Wave Acquisition

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a privately held medical device company, V-Wave Ltd., for an initial upfront payment of $600 million.

V-Wave is engaged in developing innovative treatment options for treating heart failure.

With this acquisition, JNJ is looking to add V-Wave's novel implantable device, the Ventura Interatrial Shunt (IAS), a minimally invasive device to treat heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The Ventura IAS has received a Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA and can be the first device of its kind to address HFrEF.

Per the terms of the agreement, JNJ will make potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to approximately $1.1 billion to V-Wave upon closing of the deal. JNJ expects the transaction to dilute adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 24 cents in 2024 and 6 cents in 2025.

Upon closing of the deal, V-Wave will merge into Johnson & Johnson as part of its MedTech business unit. The transaction is expected to close before 2024-end, subject to customary closing conditions.

The acquisition looks like a good strategic fit for JNJ as this move is expected to strengthen Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s position in cardiovascular disease. This deal also offers significant growth potential for JNJ’s MedTech business, as almost 800,000 patients suffer from HFrEF every year in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson struck several deals to boost its portfolio and drive revenues. In May 2024, J&J acquired Shockwave Medical, which strengthened its position in the highest-growth, innovation-oriented segments of cardiovascular intervention.

In 2022, J&J bought Abiomed, strengthening MedTech’s presence in higher-growth cardiovascular markets. With this acquisition, the MedTech segment now has 12 platforms with more than $1 billion in annual sales.

In the first half of 2024, the MedTech business recorded sales worth $15.8 billion increasing 3.3% on a year-over-year basis and 5.4% on an operational basis. J&J expects Its MedTech segment to grow 6% in 2024.

