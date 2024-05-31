Jinxin Fertility Advances with New Corporate Updates

Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd. (HK:1951) has released an update.

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited is set to update its Articles of Association to align with recent amendments in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, particularly regarding the expansion of the paperless listing regime. The proposed fifth amendment will also introduce various housekeeping changes to improve the company’s operational efficiency. These amendments will modernize the way shareholders receive financial reports and other relevant documents, moving towards electronic dissemination.

