Jinshang Bank Reveals Key Shareholders and Financial Data

October 30, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2558) has released an update.

Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited financial information for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, showcasing the ownership structure dominated by major shareholders like Shanxi Finance Bureau and Huaneng Capital Services Co., Ltd. The announcement highlights the bank’s compliance with provincial regulations for financial disclosure, offering investors insights into its shareholder composition.

