JINS HOLDINGS Strengthens Governance with New Committee

November 08, 2024 — 02:46 am EST

JINS HOLDINGS (JP:3046) has released an update.

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. plans to transition to a Company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee, which will enhance corporate governance by increasing the oversight of business operations through a committee primarily composed of outside directors. This move, pending approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, aims to strengthen the company’s auditing capabilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

