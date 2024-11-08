JINS HOLDINGS Strengthens Governance with New Committee

JINS HOLDINGS (JP:3046) has released an update.

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. plans to transition to a Company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee, which will enhance corporate governance by increasing the oversight of business operations through a committee primarily composed of outside directors. This move, pending approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, aims to strengthen the company’s auditing capabilities.

