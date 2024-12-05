JINS HOLDINGS Sees Strong Sales Growth in Japan

JINS HOLDINGS (JP:3046) has released an update.

JINS HOLDINGS reported a significant 21.4% year-over-year increase in total sales for November 2024 across its eyewear stores in Japan, with existing stores seeing an 18.2% rise. The company’s growth was driven by strong sales in premium lenses and high-end frames, alongside a net increase of four new stores, bringing the total to 508 locations. This robust performance reflects successful product launches and growing consumer interest in UV protection.

