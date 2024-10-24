News & Insights

JINS HOLDINGS Reports Strong Sales and Dividend Increase

October 24, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

JINS HOLDINGS (JP:3046) has released an update.

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. reported higher-than-expected financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024, with net sales reaching ¥82,999 million due to strong performance in both domestic and overseas eyewear markets. The company also increased its year-end dividend forecast from ¥25 to ¥41 per share, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. However, JINS recorded an extraordinary loss of ¥648 million due to impairment of non-current assets.

