JINS HOLDINGS Announces Executive Leadership Changes

JINS HOLDINGS (JP:3046) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. has announced a series of executive officer changes, effective December 1, 2024. Key changes include Ryo Tanaka’s promotion to Executive Vice President and COO, while Yasuhiro Hayashi steps up as Managing Executive Officer and Global Sales General Manager. These strategic appointments reflect the company’s focus on enhancing its global operations and sales management.

For further insights into JP:3046 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.