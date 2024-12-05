JinkoSolar price target raised to $65.43 from $36.69 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Alan Lau raised the firm’s price target on JinkoSolar (JKS) to $65.43 from $36.69 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Photovoltaic players have reached consensus during the 2024 CPIA annual PV conference, notes the firm, which contends the market “may be entering the new OPEC era for solar.” Jinko, as the “lead supply self-discipline coordinator,” may benefit the most given its top spot in terms of global shipment volume, the analyst tells investors.

