JinkoSolar to Hold 2024 Annual Meeting in December

November 12, 2024 — 10:53 am EST

JinkoSolar (JKS) has released an update.

JinkoSolar has scheduled its 2024 annual general meeting for December 27 in Shanghai, where key decisions including director re-elections and auditor appointments will be discussed. This meeting is pivotal for shareholders as it addresses strategic roles within the company and financial oversight for the upcoming year. Investors can access the company’s reports and statements on its website, highlighting JinkoSolar’s global reach and innovative prowess in the solar industry.

