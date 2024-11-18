Jindalee’s McDermitt Project Promises Strong Lithium Output

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Jindalee Lithium Limited has completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for its McDermitt Lithium Project, indicating strong economic potential with projected production of 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate over 40 years. The study reveals a post-tax NPV of $3.23 billion and an IRR of 17.9%, highlighting the project’s viability as a major domestic lithium source for the US battery supply chain. With plans for further development and strategic partnerships, Jindalee is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for American-made lithium chemicals.

