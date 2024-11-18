News & Insights

Stocks

Jindalee’s McDermitt Project Promises Strong Lithium Output

November 18, 2024 — 10:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Jindalee Lithium Limited has completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for its McDermitt Lithium Project, indicating strong economic potential with projected production of 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate over 40 years. The study reveals a post-tax NPV of $3.23 billion and an IRR of 17.9%, highlighting the project’s viability as a major domestic lithium source for the US battery supply chain. With plans for further development and strategic partnerships, Jindalee is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for American-made lithium chemicals.

For further insights into AU:JLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.