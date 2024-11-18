Jindalee’s McDermitt Project Promises Strong Lithium Output

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Jindalee Lithium Limited has completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for its McDermitt Lithium Project, indicating strong economic potential with projected production of 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate over 40 years. The study reveals a post-tax NPV of $3.23 billion and an IRR of 17.9%, highlighting the project’s viability as a major domestic lithium source for the US battery supply chain. With plans for further development and strategic partnerships, Jindalee is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for American-made lithium chemicals.
For further insights into AU:JLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.