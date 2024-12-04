Jindalee Resources Unveils Promising U.S. Lithium Project

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Jindalee Resources Limited has released an investor presentation highlighting the results of the McDermitt Lithium Project’s Pre-Feasibility Study, indicating a promising multi-decade source of lithium carbonate in the U.S. With all figures presented in U.S. dollars, the project underscores significant potential for long-term growth in the lithium market. This development is likely to attract interest from investors keen on the booming lithium industry.

