Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like SoFi Stock. This Is Your Buy Signal.

What’s more important – a television guru’s opinions or the raw, hard facts? This is a relevant question when you’re assessing SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). Despite a famous person’s reluctance – or maybe even because of it – SoFi stock is a terrific fintech pick for 2024’s second half.

You know what’s more persuasive than a commentator’s words? The actions of a notable SoFi Technologies insider. If he’s buying SoFi shares on the dip, that’s a great sign. So, always take any commentary with a grain of salt and focus on what’s real, reliable and relevant.

Cramer Says ‘Wait,” but CEO Doesn’t Hesitate

Not long ago, Mad Money television program host Jim Cramer reportedly declared, “Right now, that last quarter was not great. I just didn’t like it. And I’m going to have to wait.” Surely, you’ve figured out by now that Cramer was referring to SoFi Technologies.

I’ll get to Cramer’s “not great” remark in a moment. First, I have to commend SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto for doing what some self-described contrarians only claim to do.

He put his money where his mouth is and bought shares of his company near their 52-week lows. Reportedly, Noto bought 28,860 shares of SoFi stock on May 24, followed by another 30,715 SoFi shares on June 14.

Maybe Noto expects SoFi Technologies to deliver outstanding results in its second-quarter 2024 earnings report. Some analysts have high hopes for SoFi, so mark your calendar for the company’s July 30 earnings call. It could be a turning point for SoFi Technologies’ patient investors, including Noto himself.

SoFi Technologies: Look at the Facts

When I saw Cramer’s comments about SoFi Technologies’ first-quarter 2024 results, I wondered whether we’re all looking at the same numbers. As far as I can tell, SoFi Technologies showed improvement in Q1 of 2024.

Just to recap, SoFi Technologies’ GAAP net revenue grew 37% year over year to $644.995 million. The company’s non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased by a whopping 91% to $144.385 million.

Turning to the bottom-line stats, SoFi Technologies improved from a net loss of $34.422 million in the year-earlier quarter to net income of $88.043 million in the first quarter of 2024. Noto added that SoFi grew its “tangible book value by $608 million, ending the quarter at $4.1 billion and $3.92 of tangible book value per share up 16% sequentially.”

Wasn’t this good enough for the Mad Money host? Apparently not, but I’ll let you decide whether Cramer’s negative assessment squares with SoFi Technologies’ actual data.

SoFi Stock: Thank Cramer for the Buy Signal

I’m not suggesting that anyone should apply a blanket “fade Cramer” strategy with every one of his calls (though there might be some merit to this idea). What’s most important is that investors should assess SoFi Technologies’ value for themselves based on the relevant facts.

Cramer can choose to “wait” if he wants to. However, forward-looking investors should consider whether SoFi Technologies might deliver excellent second-quarter results. It’s a real possibility, and if you like to buy when pessimism runs high, feel free to stock up on SoFi stock.

