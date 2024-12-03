Jilin Chuncheng Heating Plans Key EGM for Transactions

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited Class H (HK:1853) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 24, 2024, to discuss key transactions including an assets transfer and a loan agreement. The company’s share register will be closed for transfers from December 19 to December 24, 2024, to finalize shareholder eligibility for voting at the meeting. Investors will be keen to see how these developments might impact the company’s financial direction.

For further insights into HK:1853 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.