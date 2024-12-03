News & Insights

Stocks

Jilin Chuncheng Heating Plans Key EGM for Transactions

December 03, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited Class H (HK:1853) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 24, 2024, to discuss key transactions including an assets transfer and a loan agreement. The company’s share register will be closed for transfers from December 19 to December 24, 2024, to finalize shareholder eligibility for voting at the meeting. Investors will be keen to see how these developments might impact the company’s financial direction.

For further insights into HK:1853 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.