Jiayuan Services Reports Reduced Annual Loss for 2023

December 04, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited (HK:1153) has released an update.

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited reported a significant reduction in its annual loss for 2023, showing a loss of RMB 77.4 million compared to RMB 660.6 million in 2022. While the company’s revenue decreased to RMB 868.2 million from RMB 944.8 million, the improvement in loss figures suggests a positive shift in financial management. However, challenges such as unauthorized transactions and impairments continue to impact the company’s financial performance.

