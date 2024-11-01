Jiangxi Rimag Group Schedules Key Meeting on Governance

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2522) has released an update.

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 18, 2024, to vote on the election of new directors and supervisors, as well as to approve remuneration plans and financial guarantees. The agenda includes the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors for the year 2024. This meeting is crucial for shareholders interested in the company’s governance and strategic financial moves.

