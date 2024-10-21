News & Insights

Stocks

Jiangxi Rimag Group Approves Share Award Scheme

October 21, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2522) has released an update.

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. successfully passed two special resolutions at their extraordinary general meeting, with over 91% of votes in favor. The resolutions involved the adoption of a Share Award Scheme and authorization for the board to manage related matters. This move signals potential growth and increased shareholder engagement for the company.

For further insights into HK:2522 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.