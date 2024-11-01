News & Insights

Jiangxi Rimag Adjusts Book Closure for EGM

November 01, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2522) has released an update.

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its book closure period related to the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) now scheduled for November 18, 2024. The register of members will be closed from November 13 to November 18, preventing any share transfers during this time. Shareholders must ensure their transfer instruments are lodged by November 12 to qualify for voting at the EGM.

