Jiangsu Recbio Launches Phase III Trial for Shingles Vaccine

October 23, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2179) has released an update.

Jiangsu Recbio Technology has launched a phase III clinical trial in China for its novel shingles vaccine, REC610, targeting individuals aged 40 and above. This trial aims to evaluate the vaccine’s efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity, with a significant demand for domestic alternatives to the currently available vaccine. REC610 has shown promising results in earlier trials, highlighting its potential to be a strong contender in the shingles vaccine market.

