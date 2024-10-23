Jiangsu Recbio Launches Phase III Trial for Shingles Vaccine

Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2179) has released an update.

Jiangsu Recbio Technology has launched a phase III clinical trial in China for its novel shingles vaccine, REC610, targeting individuals aged 40 and above. This trial aims to evaluate the vaccine’s efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity, with a significant demand for domestic alternatives to the currently available vaccine. REC610 has shown promising results in earlier trials, highlighting its potential to be a strong contender in the shingles vaccine market.

For further insights into HK:2179 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.