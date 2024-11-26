Jiangsu Lopal Tech Stock Shows Unusual Trading Activity

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2465) has released an update.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. recently experienced a significant fluctuation in its stock price, with a deviation exceeding 20% over two consecutive trading days. The company has confirmed that there is no undisclosed material information contributing to this unusual movement. Investors are advised to stay informed through official announcements to understand the associated risks.

