Jiangsu Expressway Plans Key 2024 Shareholder Meeting

November 07, 2024 — 09:43 am EST

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited has scheduled its second extraordinary general meeting for November 25, 2024, allowing both on-site and online voting. Key resolutions include extending the term of medium-term notes from a maximum of 5 years to 30 years. This strategic meeting aims to empower the board with enhanced contractual execution authority, reflecting the company’s forward-looking financial strategies.

