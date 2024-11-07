Jiangsu Expressway Plans Key 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited has scheduled its second extraordinary general meeting for November 25, 2024, allowing both on-site and online voting. Key resolutions include extending the term of medium-term notes from a maximum of 5 years to 30 years. This strategic meeting aims to empower the board with enhanced contractual execution authority, reflecting the company’s forward-looking financial strategies.
