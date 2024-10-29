Jiangsu Expressway Board Approves Key Resolutions

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited recently held its fifth board meeting, where key resolutions were approved, including the publication of its Third Quarterly Report for 2024 and the election of a new non-executive director, Mr. Yang Shaojun. The board’s decisions, made unanimously with no dissenting votes, underscore the company’s commitment to transparency and governance. Investors may find this information relevant as it highlights the company’s ongoing management and operational updates.

