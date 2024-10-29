News & Insights

Stocks

Jiangsu Expressway Board Approves Key Resolutions

October 29, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited recently held its fifth board meeting, where key resolutions were approved, including the publication of its Third Quarterly Report for 2024 and the election of a new non-executive director, Mr. Yang Shaojun. The board’s decisions, made unanimously with no dissenting votes, underscore the company’s commitment to transparency and governance. Investors may find this information relevant as it highlights the company’s ongoing management and operational updates.

For further insights into HK:0177 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JEXYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.