JFrog (FROG) Unveils Security Solutions to Boost Growth

JFrog FROG recently launched JFrog Advanced Security, a binary-focused DevOps security solution to control the software supply chain at scale.

The new solution is natively integrated with the world’s first binary-focused security solution providing coverage for any source from any location.

With the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and big data, cyber security threats are also increasing. Per JFrog, cybercrimes have cost the global economy $6 trillion in 2021 and are expected to increase to $10.5 trillion by 2025. The biggest threat is posed to company’s software supply chain such as critical vulnerabilities, misconfigured services and leaked secrets, which will disrupt the business operations extensively. However, this impending threat has also increased the market value for securities solutions creating new revenue growth opportunities in this domain.

JFrog’s launch of its new securities solution reflects its strategy to benefit from the recent adoption of security solutions covering organizations’ software supply chain. However, to benefit from this rising trend and gain market share, many software companies are operating in this domain, and JFrog is facing fierce competition.

To deal with the rising competition, FROG is strategically expanding the selling opportunity via collaboration with certain key partners and channels like Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google cloud.

JFrog Expanding Partner Base to Drive Sales Growth

JFrog reported total revenues of $67.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 39% year over year, driven by momentum in its cloud business as many businesses are participating in cloud migration.

However, FROG’s shares are declining due to bearish sentiments stemming from apprehensions about the prospects of Internet-based stocks. This is because economies started reopening after coronavirus-induced lockdowns and restrictions too were lifted globally. Macroeconomic challenges, including rising inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reflected negatively on the share price movement.

The stock has slumped 20.7% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Internet Software industry has declined 56.1% in the same time period.

JFrog, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), took a top-down selling approach, which will help indirectly gain access to potential customers with its strategic partnerships and bolster its customer growth. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

FROG recently partnered with the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform for its binary repository solution Artifactory and security solution Xray.

JFrog’s partnership with Microsoft Teams is in sync with its strategic goal to empower developers with solutions, enabling efficient, cross-team communication on platforms they are already using while reducing security vulnerabilities.

FROG recently partnered with Amazon’s Web Services (“AWS”) to support its game initiatives. It also chose AWS as one of its key DevOps partners. The integration with AWS will benefit JFrog’s existing customers, like the gaming platform Ubisoft with combined services from AWS and JFrog.

FROG recently collaborated with Alphabet’s Google and integrated its Artifactory solutions with Google Cloud Build. This will help developers build software faster across different languages on the Google Cloud Platform.

The recent integration with different platforms is anticipated to drive JFrog’s customer base, which will impact the top line positively in the coming quarters. This, in turn, will help the company achieve its 30% plus revenue growth goal for the foreseeable future.

JFrog expects third-quarter 2022 revenues to be between $70.5 million to $71.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $71.08 million, implying year-over-year growth of 32.37%.

