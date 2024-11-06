News & Insights

JFE Holdings Lowers Financial Forecasts for 2024

November 06, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

JFE Holdings (JP:5411) has released an update.

JFE Holdings has revised its financial forecasts for fiscal 2024, citing a decline in the steel business and reduced earnings from overseas operations. The company’s profit before tax is now expected to be 180 billion yen, down 34.5%, while the annual dividend per share has been adjusted to 100 yen, reflecting a cautious outlook for the future. Despite the downturn, JFE aims to maintain stable profit returns to shareholders.

