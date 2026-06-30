JETD Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN ETF (Symbol: JETD) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $2.2201 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN, the RSI reading has hit 29.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 55.0. A bullish investor could look at JETD's 29.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), JETD's low point in its 52 week range is $2.10 per share, with $9.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.26. MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day.

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Further JETD Research:

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