JetBlue, United Announce Consumer Collaboration, Blue Sky

(RTTNews) - JetBlue (JBLU) and United (UAL) announced Blue Sky: a collaboration that links Loyalty Programs. Each airline will offer flights on one another's website and app. Blue Sky includes an interline agreement, not a codeshare.

JetBlue will provide United access to slots at JFK International Airport for up to seven daily round-trip flights beginning in 2027. The companies will exchange eight flight timings at Newark Liberty International Airport.

United will move its website and mobile app's ability to sell hotels, rental cars, cruises and travel insurance, on both a stand-alone and package basis, to new technology and services provided by JetBlue's Paisly platform.

