JetBlue launches service from Long Island MacArthur Airport

JetBlue (JBLU) announced it has officially launched service from Long Island MacArthur Airport, further expanding its footprint across New York. Starting Thursday, JetBlue is flying daily from Long Island to Orlando, and 4 times weekly to West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. Long Islanders can now enjoy the signature JetBlue experience when flying to top vacation destinations without the commute. “We are delighted to bring the long-awaited JetBlue experience to Long Island,” said Daniel Shurz, head of revenue, network, and enterprise planning at JetBlue. “These flights are a testament to JetBlue’s loyal customer base on Long Island who have frequently traveled to New York’s other airports to fly JetBlue. Customers no longer have to choose between the convenience of their local airport and the comfort, connectivity and customer service they enjoy with JetBlue.”

