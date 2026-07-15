JetBlue Airways, ClarityPay Launch First-Of-Its-Kind Pay Later Program With TrueBlue Points Earned

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) and ClarityPay, a provider of tailored point-of-sale credit solutions, announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind pay later program that unites embedded financing with an airline's loyalty and personalization strategies.

The program offers an introductory 0% APR on terms up to 12 months and TrueBlue points earning available at launch, plus incremental points opportunities on bookings with ClarityPay coming later this year.

The company stated that the program aims to increase value to its customers, grow sales, and expand its loyalty ecosystem.

In the pre-market hours, JBLU is trading at $5.35, up 0.36 percent on the Nasdaq.

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