Jet.AI formally regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement

November 27, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Jet.AI (JTAI) announced it has officially received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market confirming it has regained compliance with both the $2.5 million minimum stockholders’ equity requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) and the minimum bid price requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as required by the Nasdaq Hearing Panel’s decision dated August 14, 2024. No further deficiencies remain outstanding.

Read More on JTAI:

