Jet.AI formally regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement

Jet.AI (JTAI) announced it has officially received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market confirming it has regained compliance with both the $2.5 million minimum stockholders’ equity requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) and the minimum bid price requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as required by the Nasdaq Hearing Panel’s decision dated August 14, 2024. No further deficiencies remain outstanding.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on JTAI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.