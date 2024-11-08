JetAI Announces Reverse Stock Split for Nasdaq Compliance

JetAI ( (JTAI) ) has provided an update.

Jet.AI Inc. announced a 1-for-225 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq compliance and make more shares available for future issuance. Scheduled for November 12, 2024, this action won’t change shareholders’ percentage ownership but adjusts share numbers and values. Jet.AI, known for its innovative aviation and software solutions, aims to enhance stock value through this strategic move.

