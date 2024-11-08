News & Insights

JetAI Announces Reverse Stock Split for Nasdaq Compliance

November 08, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

JetAI ( (JTAI) ) has provided an update.

Jet.AI Inc. announced a 1-for-225 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq compliance and make more shares available for future issuance. Scheduled for November 12, 2024, this action won’t change shareholders’ percentage ownership but adjusts share numbers and values. Jet.AI, known for its innovative aviation and software solutions, aims to enhance stock value through this strategic move.

