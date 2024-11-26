Jervois Global Secures Additional Funding for Restructuring

Jervois Global Limited (AU:JRV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Jervois Global Limited has secured an additional US$24.5 million under its Working Capital Facility, increasing the Term Loan limit to US$32 million. This financial boost is part of Jervois’ restructuring efforts to recapitalize its balance sheet, with the loan maturity extended to March 2025. The company’s current cash balance stands at US$9.8 million, with drawn senior debt at US$151.6 million.
For further insights into AU:JRV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.