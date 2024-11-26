Jervois Global Secures Additional Funding for Restructuring

Jervois Global Limited (AU:JRV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jervois Global Limited has secured an additional US$24.5 million under its Working Capital Facility, increasing the Term Loan limit to US$32 million. This financial boost is part of Jervois’ restructuring efforts to recapitalize its balance sheet, with the loan maturity extended to March 2025. The company’s current cash balance stands at US$9.8 million, with drawn senior debt at US$151.6 million.

For further insights into AU:JRV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.