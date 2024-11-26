News & Insights

Stocks

Jervois Global Secures Additional Funding for Restructuring

November 26, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jervois Global Limited (AU:JRV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jervois Global Limited has secured an additional US$24.5 million under its Working Capital Facility, increasing the Term Loan limit to US$32 million. This financial boost is part of Jervois’ restructuring efforts to recapitalize its balance sheet, with the loan maturity extended to March 2025. The company’s current cash balance stands at US$9.8 million, with drawn senior debt at US$151.6 million.

For further insights into AU:JRV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JRVMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.