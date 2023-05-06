Jeronimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY) Declares $1.21 Dividend

Jeronimo Martins, SGPS said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.21 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.65 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jeronimo Martins, SGPS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JRONY is 0.96%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.74% to 16K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jeronimo Martins, SGPS is 49.98. The forecasts range from a low of 39.88 to a high of $61.04. The average price target represents an increase of 18.88% from its latest reported closing price of 42.04.

The projected annual revenue for Jeronimo Martins, SGPS is 24,864MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 27.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JRONY by 29.14% over the last quarter.

Tidal ETF Trust - Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF holds 1K shares.

