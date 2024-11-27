Jericho Energy Ventures Secures UK Patent for Hydrogen Tech

Jericho Energy Ventures (TSE:JEV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jericho Energy Ventures has secured a UK patent for its zero-emission hydrogen combustion technology, strengthening its position in the clean energy market. The company is collaborating with partners to deploy its innovative boiler technology, aiming to decarbonize the $198 billion global district heating market.

For further insights into TSE:JEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.