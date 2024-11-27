Jericho Energy Ventures Secures UK Patent for Hydrogen Tech

Jericho Energy Ventures (TSE:JEV) has released an update.
Jericho Energy Ventures has secured a UK patent for its zero-emission hydrogen combustion technology, strengthening its position in the clean energy market. The company is collaborating with partners to deploy its innovative boiler technology, aiming to decarbonize the $198 billion global district heating market.
