Jensen Group NV Continues Share Buyback Program

November 04, 2024 — 01:02 am EST

Jensen Group NV (GB:0EX6) has released an update.

Jensen Group NV has announced the purchase of 250 shares on the Euronext Brussels market as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which allows for the acquisition of up to 522,011 more shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value while continuing to provide innovative, sustainable solutions in the industrial laundry sector.

