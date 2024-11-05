News & Insights

Jensen Group NV Achieves Record Order Intake and Revenue

Jensen Group NV (GB:0EX6) has released an update.

Jensen Group NV reports a record-breaking order intake of 360 million euros and a 12% increase in revenue for the first three quarters of 2024, compared to the same period last year. The company’s operating profit rose by 22%, highlighting its strong market position and profitability. Jensen Group also resumed its share buy-back program, purchasing shares at an average price of 35.79 euros each.

