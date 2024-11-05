Jensen Group NV Achieves Record Order Intake and Revenue

Jensen Group NV (GB:0EX6) has released an update.
Jensen Group NV reports a record-breaking order intake of 360 million euros and a 12% increase in revenue for the first three quarters of 2024, compared to the same period last year. The company’s operating profit rose by 22%, highlighting its strong market position and profitability. Jensen Group also resumed its share buy-back program, purchasing shares at an average price of 35.79 euros each.
For further insights into GB:0EX6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Says Special Committee Found No Evidence of Fraud
- Netflix’s France and Netherlands Offices Raided for Possible Tax Fraud
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.