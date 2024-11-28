Jemtec Inc. Reports Strong Financial Performance

Jemtec Inc (TSE:JTC) has released an update.

Jemtec Inc. has reported a robust financial performance for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2024, with a 17% increase in revenues and a significant turnaround from a net loss to a net income of $90,301. The company’s fiscal health is bolstered by strong liquidity and zero debt, positioning it well for future growth.

