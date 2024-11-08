Jeffs’ Brands Plans Strategic Sale of U.S. Subsidiary

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (JFBR) has released an update.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. is planning a strategic shift by selling its U.S. subsidiary, Smart Repair Pro, to a U.S. public company in exchange for a significant equity stake. The transaction, valued at approximately $13.125 million, will allow Jeffs’ Brands to focus on core markets while retaining substantial future growth potential in the U.S. operations. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2024, pending regulatory approvals and due diligence.

For further insights into JFBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.