News & Insights

Stocks

Jeffs’ Brands Plans Strategic Sale of U.S. Subsidiary

November 08, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (JFBR) has released an update.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. is planning a strategic shift by selling its U.S. subsidiary, Smart Repair Pro, to a U.S. public company in exchange for a significant equity stake. The transaction, valued at approximately $13.125 million, will allow Jeffs’ Brands to focus on core markets while retaining substantial future growth potential in the U.S. operations. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2024, pending regulatory approvals and due diligence.

For further insights into JFBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JFBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.