Jeffs’ Brands entered into LOI with Deliverz.AI

Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR) announced that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent, LOI, with Deliverz.AI. The LOI outlines a plan to establish a joint venture to operate exclusively in the United States, combining the strengths of both companies to introduce AI-powered fully autonomous robotic solutions for healthcare logistics in the United States
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on JFBR:
- Jeffs’ Brands enters into patent licensing agreement to sell PV tech on Amazon
- Jeffs’ Brands to implement 1-for-13 reverse stock split
- Fort Products enters agreement with digital developer for AI-based app
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (November 18 to November 22) – Stay Invested
- Jeffs’ Brands Announces Reverse Share Split
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.