Jeffs’ Brands entered into LOI with Deliverz.AI

Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR) announced that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent, LOI, with Deliverz.AI. The LOI outlines a plan to establish a joint venture to operate exclusively in the United States, combining the strengths of both companies to introduce AI-powered fully autonomous robotic solutions for healthcare logistics in the United States

