Jeffs’ Brands announces trademark registration approval for Wellution

Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon (AMZN) Marketplace, announced that Wellution, a Wellness and Personal Care brand owned by SciSparc Nutraceuticals (SPRC), its 49% held subsidiary, has received an official registration of its trademark for non-medicated skin care preparations and hair care products. The trademark provides intellectual property protection for Wellution’s innovative offerings in Class 3 goods. Wellution sells on Amazon Marketplace dozens of hemp-based, top-ranked products, including hemp gummies, hemp oil capsules, hemp gel, hemp cream, detox pills, height pills, antibacterial creams, and anti-aging creams, among other beauty and hair treatment products, all of which are manufactured in the United States.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on JFBR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.