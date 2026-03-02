Jefferies Upgrades Dorman Products (DORM)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Dorman Products (NasdaqGS:DORM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.45% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dorman Products is $173.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 47.45% from its latest reported closing price of $117.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dorman Products is 2,324MM, an increase of 9.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorman Products. This is an decrease of 172 owner(s) or 23.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DORM is 0.17%, an increase of 25.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.42% to 31,178K shares. The put/call ratio of DORM is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 881K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%.

Jennison Associates holds 814K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 763K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares , representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 90.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 713K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 57.69% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 530K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.