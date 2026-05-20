Jefferies Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NasdaqGS:CHRW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.79% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is $200.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.79% from its latest reported closing price of $173.02 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 25,124MM, an increase of 55.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 906 funds or institutions reporting positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This is an decrease of 390 owner(s) or 30.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRW is 0.15%, an increase of 18.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 136,256K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRW is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,706K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,986K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 5,730K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,074K shares , representing a decrease of 58.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 39.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,889K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,454K shares , representing a decrease of 40.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 88.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,606K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215K shares , representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 37.56% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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